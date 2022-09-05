Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE BOH opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

