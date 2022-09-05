U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of GROW stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.88.
U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.