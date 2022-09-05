U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $471,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

