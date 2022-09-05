China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CYD opened at $8.36 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

