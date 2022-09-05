China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of CYD opened at $8.36 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.