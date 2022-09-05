Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Hill International

About Hill International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.