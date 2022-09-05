Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE HIL opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional Trading of Hill International
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.