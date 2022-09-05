MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MXL opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 113,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

