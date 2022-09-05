Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Stock Up 2.1 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

