Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.57 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

