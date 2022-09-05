Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.