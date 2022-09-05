Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
