Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

