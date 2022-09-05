Robert W. Baird Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $35.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

