Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIFY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

