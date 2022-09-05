TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.59 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

