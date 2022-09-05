AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.