Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

