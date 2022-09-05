Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCYG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
