Analyzing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Pacific Booker Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.39 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($1.62) -0.37

TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -158.72% -158.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 283.32%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

