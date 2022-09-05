Analyzing Valens Semiconductor (VLN) & The Competition

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.16% -14.81% 0.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.34 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.17

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valens Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Valens Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1654 7674 16103 577 2.60

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 165.98%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 38.01%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor rivals beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

