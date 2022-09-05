Head to Head Analysis: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) versus iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 7 0 2.88 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WalkMe and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

WalkMe currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,483.43%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than WalkMe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million 4.69 -$95.81 million ($1.19) -9.23 iClick Interactive Asia Group $307.70 million 0.13 -$19.57 million ($0.62) -0.66

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iClick Interactive Asia Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.42% -92.90% -24.30% iClick Interactive Asia Group -24.94% -10.47% -6.17%

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group beats WalkMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

