Contrasting InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Rivals

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.45 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.91

This table compares InPlay Oil and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InPlay Oil’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, meaning that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InPlay Oil and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

InPlay Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

