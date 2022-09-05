JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 156.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 412.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $56.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

