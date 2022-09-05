Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

