Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Insider Activity at Altimmune
In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Altimmune Stock Performance
Altimmune stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
