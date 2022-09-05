Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $76.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,095. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,026 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

