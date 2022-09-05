Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Altimmune Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 362,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

