Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $76.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.54.
FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
