Financial Comparison: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 27.92% 13.15% 1.05% CBB Bancorp 33.84% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and CBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 2.99 $10.07 million $3.55 9.30 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.41 $27.53 million $2.94 3.85

CBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats CBB Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

