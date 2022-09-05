L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $381.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $97.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

