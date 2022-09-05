Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of research firms have commented on ACB. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

ACB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

