Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $434.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

