Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.47) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

