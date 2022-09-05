Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £122.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

SPX stock opened at £105.45 ($127.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £109.20 and a 200 day moving average price of £112.79. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,491.72. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

