Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 21.54 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.15 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.22, indicating that its share price is 522% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Axion Power International

(Get Rating)

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

