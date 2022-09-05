Reviewing Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triton International and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International 43.30% 31.58% 6.07% California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48%

Risk and Volatility

Triton International has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triton International 1 0 1 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Triton International and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Triton International currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Triton International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Triton International is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Dividends

Triton International pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Triton International pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triton International has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Triton International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Triton International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Triton International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triton International and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International $1.53 billion 2.40 $530.24 million $10.18 5.83 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.32 $36.23 million N/A N/A

Triton International has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Summary

Triton International beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services. As of December 31, 2021, its total fleet consisted of 4.3 million containers and chassis representing 7.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units or 8.0 million cost equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from container manufacturers, shipping line customers, and other sellers, as well as resells these containers to container retailers and users. It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

