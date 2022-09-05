HC Wainwright Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Forma Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,042,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

