Piper Sandler Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $42.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $199,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $2,335,154 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in nCino by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

