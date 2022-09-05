Morgan Stanley Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $62.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.