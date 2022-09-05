KeyCorp Raises Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $120.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

