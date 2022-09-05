Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

