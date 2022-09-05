Morgan Stanley Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $51.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

