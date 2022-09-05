Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

