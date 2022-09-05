Craig Hallum Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $34.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.68.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty
In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
