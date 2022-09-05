Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.80) to GBX 784 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $791.33.

OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

