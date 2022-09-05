Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,530 ($18.49) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,510 ($42.41).

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,620.29.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

