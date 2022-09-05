Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PILBF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile



Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

