Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PILBF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
