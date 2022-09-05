Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NRDXF. Oddo Bhf lowered Nordex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cheuvreux lowered Nordex from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nordex from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Nordex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $9.90 on Friday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

