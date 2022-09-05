Desjardins Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

