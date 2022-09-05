Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Snap in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

