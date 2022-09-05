FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FREYR Battery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FREYR Battery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 4.6 %
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
