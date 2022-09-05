Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Appili Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Appili Therapeutics (TSE:APL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

