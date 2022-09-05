William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.57.

LULU opened at $314.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

