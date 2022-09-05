Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.